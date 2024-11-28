‘Rustic chic’ restaurant in Cork earns first Michelin mention
Business

‘Rustic chic’ restaurant in Cork earns first Michelin mention

A CORK restaurant where the chefs deliver dinner to their diners has been named in the Michelin guide for the first time.

Rare at The Blue Haven in Kinsale has won a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide - Great Britain & Ireland, it was announced this week.

The restaurant is one of three Irish additions to the annual guide, which is released each February but also sees its inspectors add restaurants “worthy of recommendation in the Great Britain & Ireland selection” to the guide year-round.

This month saw the inclusion of Rare, which is described by Michelin as “understated and engaging”.

Execuitve Head Chef at Rare in Kinsale, Meeran Manzoor (Pics: Miki Barlok)

The guide further highlights Rare’s “rustic-chic dining room and open kitchen, offering a personal touch with chefs delivering dishes to the table”.

Inspired by the South Indian flavours of Tamil Nadu, Executive Head Chef Meeran Manzoor incorporates bold ingredients like chilli, coconut, tamarind, and date in his dishes, all paired with west Cork’s finest local produce.

This week Mr Manzoor said he was “thrilled” by the Michelin recognition.

Rare Restaurant in Kinsale was descirbed as 'rustic chic' by Michelin's inspectors (Pics: Miki Barlok)

“The team and I are overjoyed to be added to the Michelin Guide,” he said.

“Each tasting menu reflects our creativity and passion, and we’re honoured to be acknowledged in this way.”

Elsewhere this month, the Landline Restaurant in Kerry and the Matsukawa Restaurant in Dublin were both added to the Michelin guide.

