Ryanair announces ambitious plans to become carbon neutral by 2050

RYANAIR has announced it is aiming to become a carbon neutral airline by 2050.

Revealing its decarbonisation strategy – Pathway to Net Zero – the Irish firm explained that the framework has been “developed to reduce carbon emissions” and the impact of its operations on the environment.

The strategy outlines four core strategic pillars underpinning the airline’s ambitious goal, which include 34 per cent decarbonisation through the increased use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), 32 per cent decarbonisation through technological and operational improvements, 24 per cent decarbonisation through offsetting and other economic measures and 10 per cent decarbonisation through the introduction of better air traffic management.

With more than 1/3 of its decarbonisation to come from the increased use of SAF, Ryanair is working with the EU and fuel suppliers to accelerate supply of SAF.

As part of this, Ryanair has established the Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre in partnership with Trinity College Dublin.

This partnership will deliver research in SAF, Zero Carbon Aircraft Propulsion Systems and Noise Mapping.

Ryanair will continue to invest in new technology, aircraft, as underpinned by its $22bn commitment to purchase 210 Boeing 737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft.

To date the airline has taken delivery of 55 Gamechanger aircraft, which carry 4 per cent more passengers, reduces fuel consumption and CO2 by 16 per cent and lowers noise emissions by 40%.

The final leg of Ryanair’s Pathway to Net Zero will come from a combination of offsetting measures, through carbon capture offset projects and the support of key govt policies and reforms, such as the introduction of the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) initiative.

Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Thomas Fowler, said: “As Europe’s greenest major airline, Ryanair understands that aviation plays a pivotal role in tackling climate change and our Pathway to Net Zero will help us do just that.

“We are working tirelessly with our team and strategic partners to lead the way in making aviation more sustainable. We were delighted to be upgraded to a ‘B’ rating by the CDP[i] this year, recognising our commitment to reducing our environmental impact.

“While we’ve already come a long way, we will continue to lead the sustainable aviation agenda in European aviation as we embark on our ambitious Pathway to Net Zero by 2050.”