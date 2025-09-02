Sisk acquires leading Northern Irish construction firm Farrans
Business

Sisk acquires leading Northern Irish construction firm Farrans

SISK has reached an agreement to purchase a leading construction firm in Northern Ireland.

Dublin-headquartered Sisk has acquired Farrans Construction which is based in Belfast but has 625 employees at offices across the UK.

Sisk has agreed the purchase of Farrans (Pic: Sisk)

As part of the sale, which is subject to regulatory approval, the Farrans business will continue to trade under its own brand and all project operations will continue as normal, a spokesperson for Sisk confirmed this month.

“The acquisition of Farrans represents an excellent opportunity for Sisk to broaden its sectoral reach across the UK and Ireland,” Sisk CEO Paul Brown said.

“Their strong reputation and track record in delivering complex infrastructure projects aligns well with our strategic growth ambitions,” he added.

“This acquisition creates significant opportunity to capitalise on the growing aviation, energy, water and utility sector markets, leveraging the combined capability and highly skilled workforce.”

Dominic Lavery, Farrans Managing Director said the sale was a “positive development” for the firm.

“We believe that Sisk is the right strategic fit for our business as we look to the future,” he explained.

“We’re pleased that Farrans' people, culture, and brand will be retained, and we look forward to working together to deliver for our clients across the UK and Ireland.”

Sisk is purchasing the firm from its owner, the Irish founded global building materials provider CRH.

