Stena Line introduces new hybrid ferry to Belfast route

STENA LINE has introduced the first of a new hybrid ferry fleet to its Belfast-Heysham route.

The purpose-built Stena Futura went into service on the freight-only route on September 22.

It will operate 12 sailings per week, connecting Northern Ireland with the north of England road freight network.

A second hybrid ferry, the Stena Connecta, is also under construction for the firm.

It is expected to enter service on the Belfast-Heysham route in early 2026.

“The arrival of Stena Futura in Belfast is a significant milestone in our 30-year association with the city,” Stena Line Route Director Paul Grant said this week.

“Stena Futura and sister vessel Stena Connecta represent an investment of over £100m, highlighting our commitment to our Irish Sea network,” he added.

“The ships were commissioned in direct response to customer demand for an increase in freight capacity on our routes and we are delighted to see the first ship enter service.”.

Once operational, Stena Futura and Stena Connecta will increase freight capacity by 40 per cent on the Belfast-Heysham route.

Stena Line said the move was “in response to an increase in customer demand for services between Northern Ireland and Great Britain”.

The two hybrid vessels, which are ‘methanol-ready’, will also play a key role in improving sustainability at Stena Line.

“They are further enhanced with built-in technologies that will be able to utilise both battery propulsion and shore power, when available,” the firm confirms.

“Stena Futura represents a significant step forward in sustainable shipping, built to operate on methanol and is part of a broader initiative to integrate sustainable technologies,” Stena Line confirmed in a statement.

Mr Grant explained: “These vessels represent a crucial step in our broader sustainability journey.

“By integrating battery propulsion and shore power capabilities, we are making significant strides towards our goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030, reinforcing Stena Line's position as a leader in sustainable shipping."

Joe O’Neil, Chief Executive of Belfast Harbour said it was “fantastic” to welcome the Stena Futura to Belfast this month.

“We would like to congratulate Paul and the team at Stena Line on this significant milestone and welcome their commitment to sustainability in shipping,” he said.

“Stena Line is a valued strategic partner and we are confident that there will be further opportunity for growth in freight volumes on the already successful Belfast-Heysham route following the introduction of the Stena Futura.”