Restaurant at luxury Northern Irish hotel receives Two AA Rosettes

A RESTAURANT which boasts fine dining at one of Northern Ireland’s top hotels has won Two AA Rosettes.

Vespers, which is the flagship restaurant at the 5-star Culloden Estate and Spa, received the honour this week, which recognised the “outstanding quality, creativity and consistency of its dining experience”.

The AA inspectors praised the Belfast venue for delivering a “blend of classic and contemporary feel and the service was highlighted as warm, friendly and attentive, with staff demonstrating excellent knowledge throughout”.

“We are delighted to have been recognised with the coveted Two AA Rosettes,” said Cormac Fadden, General Manager of the Culloden Estate and Spa.

“It is a true reflection of the hard work and passion of our culinary team, led by Executive Head Chef Mark Begley, who are committed to creating memorable dining experiences that showcase the very best of local produce,” he added.

“This recognition follows the Culloden being named the Northern Ireland Food Lovers Choice at the Good Food Ireland Awards 2024 and once again reinforces our reputation as a destination for exceptional food.”

Upon receiving the award the restaurant’s executive head chef Mark Begley said is “incredibly proud to work alongside such a talented and passionate team”.

“Our passion lies in creating menus that surprise and delight, champion the finest local ingredients while presenting them in new and exciting ways that reflect our heritage and our innovative approach to dining,” he explained.

“This award is not only a recognition of the culinary team’s dedication and creativity, but also the outstanding efforts of our front of house colleagues who ensure every guest enjoys a truly memorable experience at the Culloden Estate & Spa,” he added.