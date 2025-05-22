Sisk awarded £38m contract to bolster flood defences in Derby
Business

Sisk awarded £38m contract to bolster flood defences in Derby

SISK has been awarded a major contract to bolster flood defences in Derby city.

Derby City Council has awarded the £38m contract to John Sisk & Son (Sisk) to improve the city’s flood resilience and provide better protection for homes located along the River Derwent.

“This package of works, known as Derby Riverside, will provide significant flood resilience protection to many properties along the left (east) bank of the Derwent from Causey Bridge to Derwent Bridge,” the council explained.

Sisk has been awarded a lucratvie contract to reinforce Derby city's flood defences (Pic: Sisk)

Irish-founded and headquartered Sisk will be responsible for delivering a new flood wall and floodgates that will offer enhanced protection for Exeter House and properties on Meadow Road and Meadow Lane in the city centre.

They will also carry out demolition of the riverside office blocks on Stuart Street to create a new riverside green area, which will provide more space for flood water to pass through the city in a controlled corridor.

Demolition and construction began this month, Sisk have confirmed.

“We're delighted to be working with Derby City Council on this phase of the Our City, Our River programme,” Alan Rodger, Managing Director at Sisk Infrastructure, said.

“We understand how vital this project is for further flood prevention and the regeneration of this area in the centre of the city,” he added.

“Our team of dedicated professionals will leverage the latest innovations and sustainability practices to help deliver this fantastic scheme, alongside social value projects in the local community."

Derby Councillor Carmel Swan, who is the Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Transport and Sustainability, said she was “delighted that the contract is now signed with John Sisk and Sons to deliver the vital second phase of the Our City, Our River flood defence project”.

“These works are crucial as we continue to future proof the city against extreme weather and unlock the potential for regeneration along the river,” she explained.

“We can now look forward to seeing work begin on site in the near future.”

David Turnbull, Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager Derbyshire and Leicestershire for the Environment Agency, said: “This contract award marks another step forward in making Derby more resilient to the threat of climate change.

“The Environment Agency are proud to be in partnership with Derby City Council for this journey, and we are delighted to see this complex but vital phase of the programme begin very soon.”

