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Irish AI platform which tackles complex engineering tasks secures €600k
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Irish AI platform which tackles complex engineering tasks secures €600k

AN IRISH firm which has created an AI platform to assist with complex engineering tasks has secured €600k in funding.

Dublin-based Better Futures will use the investment to expand its EVA product, which is a platform for automating engineering documentation workflows and enabling trusted, audit-ready outputs at scale.

“In highly regulated industries, engineers can spend more time on documentation than engineering itself,” Better Futures founder and CEO Anthony Mc Loughlin said.

“AI can help automate but it is not just about generating content faster,” he explained.

“The key challenge is trust. Teams need audit-ready outputs they can trust, approve and reuse at scale.

Pictured at NovaUCD, Amanda Ward, Head of Digital Technologies at Enterprise Ireland and Better Futures founder and CEO Anthony Mc Loughlin

“That is why we built EVA. It is not another chatbot and not another agent. It is a governed AI platform designed to bring trusted automation to complex engineering documentation workflows.”

The cash injection from private angel investors and Enterprise Ireland, under its High Potential Start-Up (HPSU) programme, brings the NovaUCD-based start-up’s total funding secured to date to €1.1m.

“We are very grateful to Enterprise Ireland and our angel investors for their trust and support, as we take the next step on our mission to free engineers from paperwork, so innovation can lead us to a better physical world,” Mr McLoughlin added.

Amanda Ward, Enterprise Ireland’s Head of Digital Technologies said AI is now “central to Ireland's start-up ecosystem”.

She added that a “new generation of AI-first Irish founders” are building new tehcnologies and platforms from Ireland for international customers.

“Better Futures is a clear example of that ambition,” she added.

“They are applying AI to a genuine commercial challenge in highly regulated industries, where AI adoption must be low-risk, informed and commercially grounded.

“Enterprise Ireland is proud to back Anthony Mc Loughlin and the team as they scale internationally, grow their team in Dublin and help position Ireland as a leading location for AI-first start-ups."

See More: AI, Better Futures, Dublin, Enterprise Ireland

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