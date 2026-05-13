Hotel group Hilton chooses Dublin to launch its Home2 Suites brand in Europe

HOTEL group Hilton has chosen Dublin to launch its Home2 Suites brand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Launched in 2009, Home2 Suites by Hilton is one of the fastest-growing brands in the group's portfolio, with more than 800 hotels and over 750 in development.

The company says the opening of the Dublin city centre site introduces a fresh hospitality offering to the capital, featuring an upper-midscale, all-suite concept.

"The opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton Dublin City Centre is a major milestone for Hilton, bringing the brand to Europe, the Middle East and Africa for the first time," said Stephen Cassidy, senior vice president, UK & Ireland, Hilton.

"This opening reflects the growing demand we're seeing from both business and leisure travellers for flexible, apartment-style accommodation with the comfort and quality you'd expect from Hilton."

Comforts of home

Hilton says Home2 Suites offers dynamic, spacious accommodations and thoughtfully designed home-like amenities.

Created for value-conscious guests, it delivers the flexibility, comfort and ease of staying in convenient locations without sacrificing the consistency and reliability of a globally-trusted brand.

Home2 Suites Dublin City Centre is located just moments from O'Connell Street and has some of the city's best attractions within easy reach.

It offers 290 spacious studio and one-bedroom suites, all designed to feel like modern city apartments while helping guests maintain their daily routines.

Each suite features a dedicated work zone, separate living area and a fully-equipped kitchen, allowing travellers to enjoy the comforts of home while staying in central Dublin.

Also available is the brand-s signature Spin2Cycle, an integrated laundry and fitness centre, and a 24/7 self-service retail area offering easy access to snacks and drinks.

'A thriving destination'

Hotel development and management company JMK Group has partnered with Hilton on Home2 Suites.

Sonia Kajani, Director of JMK Group, said the new hotel will complement and enhance the Irish capital's accommodation choices.

"The opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton Dublin City Centre represents a significant milestone for us as owners, and a strong vote of confidence in Dublin as a thriving destination for both business and extended-stay travel," she said.

"We are proud to introduce Hilton's Home2 Suites brand to a city that continues to attract long-stay corporate demand, international visitors and project-based travellers.

"This development reflects our long-term commitment to investing in high-quality, future-focused hospitality assets that respond to how people travel and live today.

"Partnering with Hilton to bring this innovative, all-suite concept to Dublin allows us to offer guests greater space, flexibility and comfort, while contributing positively to the city's evolving accommodation landscape."

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