STENA LINE has agreed to continue its ongoing partnership with Belfast Harbour until at least 2075.

The ferry operator has been shipping freight and passengers across the Irish sea via the Northern Irish port since 1995.

Over the past 30 years, Stena Line has gone from moving approximately 85,000 freight units per year to over 600,000 last year.

In November 2025 the firm celebrated the 30th anniversary of its arrival in Belfast Harbour with the naming of Stena Line’s newest ship Stena Futura.

“Since moving to Belfast Harbour in 1995 it was clear from an early stage it was the right move,” Stena Line’s CEO Niclas Martensson said as he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organisations underpinning their commitment for the next five decades.

“Not only did our customers respond positively to our new routes and our future expansion plans but in Belfast Harbour, we found a key partner who shared our positive vision of future expansion,” he added.

This month the firms marked their plans for the relationship going forward by signing their MOU at a meeting held yesterday in Gothenburg,

“Our strategic partnership with Stena Line has been ongoing for over 30 years, and we’re delighted to secure its extension until at least 2075,” Joe O’Neill, CEO at Belfast Harbour, said.

“To date we have invested almost £100m in new port facilities including terminal buildings and trailer parking facilities and this agreement will allow Belfast Harbour to invest in services and infrastructure for the long-term, securing the future of Irish Sea trade,” he added

“Our 2050 Masterplan that we announced earlier this year, outlines up to £1.3bn investment in port infrastructure over the next 25 years, and this MOU strengthens our intention to invest in a resilient and efficient port for our customers.”

Stena Line Trade Director, Paul Grant, said the firm has “every confidence” that their ongoing success “can be replicated for many decades to come”.

“Committing to a multi-decade partnership provides both Stena Line and Belfast Harbour with the confidence to continue to develop and enhance our services in Northern Ireland,” he explained.

“This MOU provides a significant platform to build on our successful partnership.

“We have a clear ambition to develop and expand our Belfast operation with greater resilience, our sustainable fleet and improved service.

“Belfast Harbour has shown it can accommodate our vision within its own future development strategy, and we are looking forward to extending our mutually beneficial partnership.”

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