CIARA PRYCE has been named ‘business leader of the year’ at an awards ceremony held in London this month.

Ms Pryce is the CEO at VGC Group, a family-run business formerly led by her father Sean Fitzpatrick where she has worked for more than two decades.

The London-based firm specialises in providing recruitment services for the construction industry in Britain.

Since its foundation its has grown steadily and is now a £140m-plus company supporting some of Britain’s biggest infrastructure projects.

Ms Pryce, whose parents hail from counties Cavan and Longford, moved into the CEO role at the firm in 2025.

This month she was named Business Leader of the Year at the Recruitment & Employment Confederation’s 17th annual awards, following a landmark year of growth for VGC.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have won Business Leader of the Year at the REC Awards,” Ms Pryce said following the ceremony held at the InterContinental Hotel at the O2 on November 5.

“With over two decades working in the sector, this one feels particularly special,” she added.

“It has been an incredible period of growth for VGC,” Ms Pryce explained.

“We've achieved record growth, expanded into new regions and markets and welcomed CareerForces and We Are Footprint into the VGC family whilst continuing to invest in our people, technology and systems.

“The award may have my name on it, but it belongs to the wider team. Everything we've achieved is the result of fantastic people across VGC.”

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