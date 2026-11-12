Sisk tops out at Edgbaston Stadium

SISK has topped out on the redevelopment of Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The Irish firm, which marked the occasion with members of Warwickshire County Cricket Club this month, is delivering a £42m project at the site.

It includes the development of a new 146-room Radisson RED Hotel and a new 3,200-seater stand at the cricket stadium.

The new stand will be named after Dennis Amiss, one of the Club’s most successful players.

Held this week, the topping out ceremony marks completion of the highest structural point of the development.

“Seeing the hotel reach this milestone is a real moment of pride for everyone here at Edgbaston and the community we sit in,” Stuart Cain, Chief Executive of Warwickshire Cricket, said.

“Every time you come to Edgbaston now, you can see the progress being made and the scale of what we're creating.”

He added: “This hotel is another step in our long-term commitment to investing in Edgbaston and Birmingham and we're grateful to everyone who has helped get us to this point.”

Club representatives, including men’s Captain Ed Barnard and women’s team star Charis Pavely, attended the topping out ceremony.

Lord Mayor of Birmingham Zaker Choudhury also attended the event, along with senior leaders from Sisk and its supply chain partners.

“I would like to congratulate both our own project team, supply chain partners and client for helping us achieve this milestone,” Steven McGee, COO of Sisk Ireland & UK, said.

“The progress is evident to see,” he added.

“We look forward to progressing the stadium redevelopment over winter, in time for the Men’s Ashes next summer and creating a real legacy at Edgbaston.”

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