'Childish and irresponsible' YouTuber handed ban after invading pitch during Ireland v England game

Daniel Jarvis made his way onto the Aviva Stadium pitch ahead of Ireland's Nations League clash with England in September 2024 (Image: Carl Recine / Getty Images)

A YOUTUBER dubbed 'childish and irresponsible' by police has been banned from attending football matches for five years after invading the pitch before a game between Ireland and England in Dublin.

Daniel Jarvis, who has a history of invading sporting events and other pranks, was handed the ban during a hearing at Medway Magistrates' Court in Kent this week.

It was the maximum possible ban the judge could impose on the 37-year-old, from Gravesend in Kent.

"Jarvis is clearly an attention seeker who carried out the pitch invasion in order to get some more hits on his social media," said Chief Constable Mark Roberts.

Jarvis managed to make his way onto the Aviva Stadium pitch ahead of Ireland's Nations League clash with England in September 2024.

Dressed in a full England kit emblazoned with the number 69, he attempted to line up alongside the England team but was quickly restrained by security staff.

Following the incident, Britain's Director of Public Prosecutions submitted a civil application for Jarvis to be handed a football banning order to prevent disorder at any future matches.

The application was heard on Wednesday and after hearing all of the evidence, the judge banned Jarvis from attending all domestic and international football matches for five years.

He will also be required to surrender his passport during international tournaments.

'Grow up'

"His actions were not only childish and irresponsible but also a total waste of police time and taxpayers' money," Chief Constable Roberts said of Jarvis.

"In addition, these stunts divert security staff from their duties and it is difficult to instantly ascertain if someone poses a threat or is just seeking attention.

"I welcome the five-year banning order that has been handed to him, which will hopefully give him some time to grow up and start to act responsibly."

Simon Jones from the Crown Prosecution Service said Jarvis 'used his notoriety and platform for repeated illegal behaviour'.

"His five-year ban from football shows the consequences of criminal actions at matches and should serve as a deterrent to others," he added.

"The Crown Prosecution Service continues to work closely with policing colleagues to prosecute those who are responsible for criminality in sport."

Jarvis previously invaded the Aviva pitch in 2021 dressed in a Japan kit ahead of Ireland's Autumn International with the Cherry Blossoms.

That came a week after a similar stunt between Wales and New Zealand at the Principality Stadium.

Jarvis is also due to appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court in Bootle, Merseyside in April 2026 after pleading not guilty at a separate hearing on Monday to obstructing a lawful activity.

It relates to the YouTuber entering the pitch at the Hill Dickinson stadium in Liverpool in an Australia kit during the Kangaroos' Rugby League Test match against England last Saturday, November 1.

