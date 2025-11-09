Man from Co. Donegal charged after London collision leaves woman in life-threatening condition
News

Man from Co. Donegal charged after London collision leaves woman in life-threatening condition

File photo (Image: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

A MAN from Donegal has been charged after a collision in London left a woman in a lift-threatening condition.

Michael McLaughlin, 38, of Heath Park, Buncrana, was arrested on a motorway in Northern Ireland on Friday before being escorted to England.

He was detained on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

His arrest relates to an incident on Southend Lane in the Bellingham area of Lewisham, London, shortly after 10pm on Friday, October 31.

Police say a car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian and the vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

McLaughlin was charged on Saturday with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday, November 10.

Specialist officers are offering support to the family of the pedestrian.

Officers from the Met's Serious Collision Investigative Unit are continuing to investigate and remain keen to speak to any potential witnesses of the collision who may have information.

See More: Donegal, London

Related
News 1 week ago

Witness appeal after pensioner dies in Donegal collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Co. Donegal school pays tribute to 'cherished teacher' after body found in search for missing man

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 month ago

Tributes as man who died in weather-related incident in Co. Donegal is named locally

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 9 hours ago

Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 1 day ago

A quiet anniversary for The Quiet Man’s star

By: Jason O'Toole

News 1 day ago

PSNI launch hate crime investigation after Alliance HQ vandalised

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Ireland’s unemployment rate at 5% as youth joblessness reaches four-year high

By: Mark Murphy

Travel 2 days ago

From Kerry to Cork along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way

By: Mal Rogers

News 2 days ago

Thousands of oysters return to Dublin Bay

By: Mark Murphy