Man from Co. Donegal charged after London collision leaves woman in life-threatening condition

A MAN from Donegal has been charged after a collision in London left a woman in a lift-threatening condition.

Michael McLaughlin, 38, of Heath Park, Buncrana, was arrested on a motorway in Northern Ireland on Friday before being escorted to England.

He was detained on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

His arrest relates to an incident on Southend Lane in the Bellingham area of Lewisham, London, shortly after 10pm on Friday, October 31.

Police say a car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian and the vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

McLaughlin was charged on Saturday with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday, November 10.

Specialist officers are offering support to the family of the pedestrian.

Officers from the Met's Serious Collision Investigative Unit are continuing to investigate and remain keen to speak to any potential witnesses of the collision who may have information.