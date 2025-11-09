Gardaí probe sudden death of woman in Co. Galway
News

Gardaí probe sudden death of woman in Co. Galway

GARDAÍ say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Co. Galway.

The body of the woman, believed to be in her 70s, was discovered at a domestic residence in Sáile Chuanna, near An Spidéal.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Inverin Road on the outskirts of the village shortly before 6pm on Friday.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The woman is from the area and believed to be aged in her 70s," read a garda statement.

It added that the scene was sealed off by forensic investigators and that a post-mortem examination was due carried out to determine the course of the investigation.

