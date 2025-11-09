Renewed appeal for information on 30th anniversary of disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information on Josephine 'Jo Jo' Dullard on the 30th anniversary of her disappearance.

Ms Dullard, then aged 21, went missing after attempting to hitch-hike home to Co. Kilkenny from Dublin on the night of November 9, 1995.

No one has ever been charged over Ms Dullard's disappearance, which gardaí have since classified as a murder investigation.

"An Garda Síochána is resolute in our determination to provide answers for Jo Jo's family and bring her murderer to justice," read a statement from An Garda Síochána.

Disappearance

On the night she went missing, Ms Dullard travelled to Dublin, where she spent the evening socialising in Bruxelles Bar on Harry Street, off Grafton Street.

After missing her last bus home to Co. Kilkenny, she boarded a bus to Naas, Co. Kildare at 10pm, intending to hitch-hike from there to her home in Callan.

From Naas, Ms Dullard hitched a lift to the slip road on the M9 motorway at Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

At around 11.15pm, she hitched another lift to Moone in Co. Kildare, from where she called a friend at 11.37pm.

During the call, she told the friend that a car had stopped for her and she was going to take the lift.

The call was the last known interaction with Ms Dullard and she was reported missing the following morning.

In November 2020, on the 25th anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí confirmed they were treating the case as a murder investigation.

Investigators said they were satisfied that serious harm had come to Ms Dullard on or about the night of November 9, 1995.

In November 2024, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder, while an extensive search of open land was carried out at Ballyhook, Grangecon in Co. Wicklow near the Wicklow/Kildare border.

The man was subsequently released without charge, while gardaí did not comment on the results of the search for operational reasons.

Appeal

In their renewed appeal over Ms Dullard's case, gardaí said they were determined to 'bring her murderer to justice'.

"Jo Jo had her Sanyo Stereo cassette Player (model MGP21) with her on November 9, 1995," read the appeal.

"Did anyone see this cassette player after November 9, 1995; did anyone receive such a cassette player from a friend or person that could not tell you from where they received it?

"An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person who was hitch-hiking in the immediate area around Moone, Co. Kildare at the end of October 1995 or the start of November 1995; please come forward and speak to our investigation team.

"Or did you give a lift to a hitch-hiker around the same time in the Moone area? If you did, the investigation team would like to talk to you.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

"Jo Jo's family have now suffered from her disappearance for 30 years.

"An Garda Síochána is resolute in our determination to provide answers for Jo Jo's family and bring her murderer to justice."

Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.