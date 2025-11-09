Dublin to host world premiere of new immersive serial killer exhibition

A NEW immersive exhibition about the world's most notorious serial killers is set to have its global premiere in Dublin next month.

Dubbed a must-see for true crime fans, Inescapable Darkness: A Serial Killers Exhibition opens at Artane Place in Dublin on December 4.

Those behind the first-of-its-kind immersive attraction say it will take guests inside the minds of killers, from Locusta during Ancient Rome to modern-day offenders such as Jeffrey Dahmer.

The project has been brought to Ireland by Exhibition Hub and Fever, a live entertainment discovery platform.

"We've seen immersive experiences reshape how audiences connect with history, science, art and pop culture," said John Zaller, Creative Director at Exhibition Hub.

"With this world premiere in Dublin, we're delving into one of today's most popular phenomenons: true crime, which is a theme deeply-rooted in human nature and storytelling throughout history."

Cutting-edge technology

Using artefacts, documentaries, virtual reality experiences, psychological evaluations and hyper-realistic recreations, organisers say the exhibition will invite visitors to step inside a 20-stop journey that showcases the history, psychology and cultural impact of serial killers.

The experience begins by exploring the Investigation Office, where guests follow the behind-the-scenes of criminal profiling, the investigative processes and the human element that is crucial in solving complex serial killer cases.

They will discover personality patterns and motivational categories of 20 of history's most notorious criminals, including John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy and Dennis Rader (BTK).

Stops at dedicated rooms with profile boards, crime scene recreations and artefact replicas will allow for a deeper dive into their minds.

A gallery will explore how popular books, plays, films and television shows have long borrowed from the real darkness of human behaviour.

It will give guests the chance to see the blurred line between fact and fiction, where the media have transformed criminals into cautionary tales and unforgettable villains.

The exhibition also includes an exclusive virtual reality experience, where the use of cutting-edge technology allows visitors to be placed directly in the role of an investigator.

From the field office, surrounded by case files and colleagues, to being face-to-face with the killer, they will interact with haunting environments.

'A must-see'

The exhibition uses storytelling to uncover how serial killers' minds work, as well as the situations that might have led them to such acts.

However, it also gives the audience the chance to recognise the lives that were taken and encourages them to protect the vulnerable.

"This new exhibition is a must-see for anyone interested in discovering the psychology of serial killers and the investigations that uncovered their crimes," added Zaller.

Tickets for the exhibition, which is aimed at those aged 16 and over, are available by clicking here.