Man jailed over machete attack that contributed to death of victim's father

A MAN has been jailed over a machete attack that left the victim with life-changing injuries and contributed to the death of the victim's father.

Deon Fullen, 23, inflicted serious injuries on Owen Brown during the attack in Omagh, Co. Tyrone three years ago.

Mr Brown's father Paul, 53, who witnessed the attack and attempted to help his son, subsequently became unresponsive and passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Fullen had initially been charged with the manslaughter of Paul Brown and the attempted murder of Owen Brown.

However, in June 2025, Fullen pleaded guilty to wounding with intent in respect of Owen Brown, along with fully accepting that his actions contributed to Paul Brown's death.

At Belfast Crown Court on Friday, he was given a sentence of four years, with two years to be served in custody and two on licence.

Paul Brown's partner, Michele McCauley, said her life had been 'destroyed' by his death, which she attributed to him witnessing the attack on his son.

Altercation

Paul and Owen Brown had been celebrating the former's birthday in a bar in Omagh on the evening of October 16, 2022 when there was an altercation between Owen Brown and Fullen, after which Fullen left.

"Later, both father and son went to Fullen's family home and it's here that the tragic events took place," said Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller.

"It was during a conversation with a family member that Deon Fullen appeared and a confrontation, outside the property, took place.

"Fullen is reported to have attacked Owen with a machete-type weapon, resulting in severe injuries to both of his hands.

"The attack was so severe that Owen required extensive surgery and has been left with life-changing injuries.

"Owen managed to flee the area but was later observed bleeding heavily.

"Meanwhile, Paul himself, who had followed on and attempted to help his son, was described as becoming unresponsive.

"Police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service both attended and offered assistance.

"Sadly, however, Paul, who was 53 years old, passed away in hospital a short time later.

"While Paul died from a heart attack, it is accepted by Deon Fullen that his attack on Owen contributed to Paul's tragic death."

'We had so may plans'

In a statement, Ms McCauley said she had been left broken-hearted by the death of her partner.

"Losing Paul has destroyed my life, we had so many plans and we were so happy," she said.

"Nothing will bring Paul back but as far as I'm concerned, actions of what happened the night Paul lost his life were the cause of Paul's death.

"I know after the post-mortem it was discovered that Paul had heart failure but watching his son get attacked that night meant his emotions and stress levels were so heightened, resulting in Paul having a heart attack and losing his life.

"Nothing will change my mind on that; I continue to have to live my life broken-hearted and I will miss and love Paul forever."