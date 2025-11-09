Gillian Anderson says she feels at home in Northern Ireland ahead of premiere of Troubles drama, Trespasses

ACTRESS Gillian Anderson says she feels at home in Northern Ireland, where she filmed her forthcoming series, Trespasses.

The four-part series, based on Co. Down writer Louise Kennedy's award-winning debut novel, premieres on Channel 4 this evening.

It has been adapted for TV by Irish author and screenwriter Ailbhe Keogan, who penned several episodes of Sharon Horgan's Apple TV series, Bad Sisters.

The story follows Cushla, a young Catholic schoolteacher whose life in 1975 Northern Ireland is overshadowed by the Troubles.

Anderson, who plays Cushla's alcoholic, sharp-tongued mother Gina, has previously worked in Northern Ireland on the films The Mighty Celt and Robot Overlords, as well as the hit TV series The Fall.

"I think it is the third or fourth time I've shot in Northern Ireland, I did a three-season series called The Fall and also Robot Overlords," she said.

"There was another show, but I'm too old to remember those things.

"I love filming in Northern Ireland, I love the people and feel very comfortable and at home."

In the series, Cushla works nights in her family's pub, serving both sides of the religious divide as well as British soldiers, when she meets and falls for Michael, an older, married Protestant barrister.

As the forbidden love between the pair deepens, violence looms and tensions rise as the young teacher is pulled between duty and desire, family and freedom.

Cushla is played by Belfast native Lola Petticrew, who won acclaim as the young Delours Price in Disney's 2024 Troubles-era drama, Say Nothing.

The cast also features Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey) as Michael, Lalor Roddy (Hunger), Paul Mallon (Derry Girls) and Lorcan Cranitch (Cracker).

Anderson, who also serves as executive producer, revealed she was already a fan of Kennedy's book and jumped at the chance to play Gina when the writer half-jokingly asked her if she'd take on the role.

"I read the book a while ago and said yes to the series before it was set up, because I loved the book so much," she said.

"At the time, I don't think Gina was as present in the book as she is in the series but by the time scripts started coming in, she has expanded and I loved everything about how she was being written."

She added: "I had read the book and a friend of mine, who is a publisher, bid for the book in a highly-competitive auction and won it, which was very exciting for her.

"I think, if I recall, we threw a dinner for the novelist Louise Kennedy, to celebrate.

"Amanda Posey, our Executive Producer, was there and over dinner, Louise asked if I'd be interested in playing Gina and I said yes. So that was that."

Kennedy, whose book won the 2022 Irish Book Award Novel of the Year and the 2023 British Book Award Debut Book of the Year, also spoke of her delight at Anderson's participation.

"Gillian Anderson's casting came about after a dinner in London to celebrate the book," she said.

"Gillian was there and after a few glasses of wine, she told me she loved the book, especially the character Gina.

"I half-jokingly said, 'You'll play her, won't you?' and walked away thinking, 'That'll never happen'.

"It was quite something to be on set in Belfast on her last day of filming, seeing her clapped off by the crew. It was amazing."

Trespasses premieres on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm, with the remaining episodes shown at the same time over the following three nights, while it will also be available to stream online.