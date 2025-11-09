Two die overnight in separate collisions in Co. Tipperary

TWO people have died overnight following separate road traffic collisions in Co. Tipperary.

In one incident, a woman in her 80s died in a single-vehicle collision that occurred in Toomevara, Nenagh in the early hours of this morning.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene and her body removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí believe the collision occurred some time between midnight and 2.20am and have urged witnesses or anyone with relevant camera footage to contact them.

In the second incident, a man in his 40s died in a single-vehicle collision in Birdhill.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

Any road users who were travelling on the R445 between 10pm on Saturday and 8am today and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.