Taoiseach: Salesforce Tower opening marks ‘significant moment’ for Irish tech sector

THE opening of a new Salesforce building in Dublin marks a “significant moment” for Ireland’s technology sector, claims Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Headquartered in the US, the cloud-based software company, which provides customer relationship management solutions, has had a presence in Ireland since 2000.

It was the first location Salesforce chose to open outside of the US and it remains a central hub for the firm’s European operations.

Yesterday the firm opened their Salesforce Tower in Dublin’s North Wall Quay.

The new campus is their largest office in EMEA and home to employees from 28 different nationalities.

Speaking at the launch, the Taoiseach said: “The opening of the new Salesforce Tower Dublin is a significant moment for the technology sector in Ireland.

“As one of the first global technology companies to establish here, this latest investment by Salesforce is yet another vote of confidence in Ireland as a location for global business.”

He added: “The company has a long tradition of integrating and working with local communities and this is a positive day for Dublin’s inner city.

“The continued commitment of Salesforce to Ireland will support our technology ecosystem to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”

Announcing the new building, Salesforce explained: “The new Dublin campus includes two Ohana Floors which offer flexible space for Salesforce employees, customers and partners and will also be available for nonprofits, education groups, and foundations to host events on weeknights and weekends at no cost.

“Salesforce is focused on giving back by welcoming community organizations focused on humanitarian, environmental and social causes, as well as education and workforce development,” they add.

Located in the heart of Dublin’s Silicon Docks, the Salesforce Tower offers 70 per cent more collaboration space than other Salesforce offices and features a 150-person auditorium aimed at “fostering a culture of collaboration and creativity” within the building.

It is also one of the most sustainable buildings in Ireland, powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, assisted by rooftop solar panels.

The roof will also be covered with plants to sequester carbon and 60,000 bees to help the pollination and biodiversity of inner city Dublin.

Inside the building, thousands of internal plants will make up a network of living walls and planters to improve air quality.

Speaking at the launch, Carolan Lennon, Country Leader, Salesforce Ireland, said: “This is an exciting day in the history of Salesforce in Ireland.

“Salesforce Tower Dublin will bring all of our employees together in one location in a truly unique workspace that has been expertly designed for our teams to collaborate and connect.

“Dublin has a deserved reputation as a European hotspot for global tech and our teams in Ireland are laser focused on delivering growth and success for companies in Ireland and across Europe who are looking to data, AI, and automation to digitally transform.”