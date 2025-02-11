Three Irish restaurants awarded first Michelin star

THREE restaurants in Ireland have been awarded their first Michelin star this week.

The 2025 restaurant selection of The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland was unveiled last night at a glitzy ceremony held at Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum in Glasgow.

A total of 1,147 restaurants were included in the selection for this year.

Among them, 22 restaurants across Britain and Ireland received one Michelin Star, including three which are located in the Republic of Ireland.

The Morrison Room, near Maynooth in Kildare, received its first star thanks to its first-rate produce and “the inventiveness of Adam Nevin’s cooking”.

In Galway, LIGNUM made the leap to Star level thanks to head chef Danny Africano “using wood-fired flavours to let his produce really shine”, while Richard Picard-Edwards and his team at the Ballyfin restaurant in Co. Laois’ Ballyfin Demesne Hotel received their Star for providing “brilliant food”.

The hotel already holds three Michelin Keys, a new distinction, launched in April 2024, which recognises the "most outstanding hotels in the world”.

There were also three new Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants named across Ireland last night.

Baba’de in Baltimore, Co. Cork, Daróg in Galway and mrDeanes in Belfast all scooped the title which recognises “restaurants offering good food at a great price”.

“I am so thrilled to see that our Great Britain & Ireland Guide has had such a strong year yet again,” Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guides, said following the ceremony.

“Despite the challenges they face, chefs and restaurateurs have shown us that their talent, commitment and ingenuity know no bounds."

He added: “I am pleased to see a huge total of 22 new Stars join our family.

“Having 36 Bib Gourmands awarded this year is also a great sign for British and Irish hospitality – showing how hard restaurants are working to offer great value to diners.”