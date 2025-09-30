US companies in Europe see glimmers of hope despite trade concerns
A NEW survey by the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU) reveals that while nearly half of US companies operating in Europe still expect worsening trade relations between the EU and the US, optimism is slowly returning following a recent trade agreement.

According to the survey, 46% of respondents anticipate a deterioration in EU-US trade and investment ties.

Although this figure remains high, it marks a major improvement from January, when nearly 90% of companies expressed similar concerns at the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term.

The more positive outlook is mainly because of a trade deal struck between Brussels and Washington at the end of July.

Under the agreement, the European Union will eliminate most duties on US goods, while the US will continue to impose a 15% tariff on the majority of EU products.

Despite criticism in some European capitals, AmCham EU said the business community welcomed the deal.

“They see it as having averted unprecedented damage to transatlantic trade and investment, even as real concerns about the policy environment remain,” said AmCham EU CEO Malte Lohan.

While one-third of companies now expect trade relations to stabilise, more than half still foresee negative impacts stemming from government policies.

The survey found that 60% of companies are concerned about future decisions from Washington, and 56% expressed similar apprehension about EU policymaking.

Conducted in September, the survey included more than 50 US-controlled companies with operations across Europe.

Respondents identified tariff reduction as their top priority but also highlighted broader challenges, including non-tariff barriers such as EU environmental regulations and supply chain transparency rules.

Companies also emphasised the need for closer regulatory alignment and improved recognition of standards on both sides of the Atlantic to support long-term investment strategies.

The results carry particular weight for Ireland, which hosts a large number of US multinationals.

