Work begins to refurbish Dublin’s historic fruit and vegetable market

WORK is underway to restore an historic fruit and vegetable market in Dublin.

The Victorian Fruit and Vegetable Market, located in Dublin 7, is undergoing a complete refurbishment, which is expected to take two years.

Works will include repairing the roof, brickwork and iron supports in the building, while also installing upgraded drainage, electrical and data services beneath the floors.

Established in 1892, the market was historically a hub of wholesale friut and vegetable trading in the city, before its use declined in recent decades.

It has been out of use since its most recent tenants left the site in 2019.

The current redevelopment seeks to introduce a modern retail food market to the site, “while preserving its Victorian architectural character” a spokesperson for Dublin City Council confirmed this month.

“The Fruit and Vegetable Market is the jewel of Dublin’s north inner city,” Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam said at the project got started.

“This refurbishment protects its heritage while giving it new life,” he added.

“It will be a catalyst for regeneration, linking Smithfield to the city core.

“A living landmark, restored for today and ready for generations to come.”

Ireland’s Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne confirmed his department has provided €9.5m to the project, which is expected to cost up to €44m.

“The Fruit and Vegetable Market is an outstanding example of Dublin’s built heritage,” Minister Browne said.

“The support provided through €9.5 million from my Department’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund demonstrates the Government’s commitment to conserving historic structures while promoting sustainable urban regeneration," he added.

“This project will deliver long-term benefits for the local community and the city at large.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe described the Market as a “cornerstone of Dublin’s commercial and cultural heritage”.

“This refurbishment represents a careful balance between preserving its historic character and economic life of the city,” he added.

“It will provide a renewed, functional space for the community, traders, and visitors.”

Purcell Construction is leading the project, which is due to be completed in 2027.