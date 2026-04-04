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All the lonely people — in the land of a hundred thousand welcomes
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All the lonely people — in the land of a hundred thousand welcomes

A REPORT a few years ago by the European Commission found Ireland to be the loneliest country in Europe.

Twenty per cent of Irish people stated that they felt lonely most or all of the time.

That’s about one million people. One million lonely people in Irish society.

In the land of céad míle fáilte. A hundred thousand welcomes and a million lonely people.

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