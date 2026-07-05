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Man in his 40s shot dead in Co. Dublin this morning
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Man in his 40s shot dead in Co. Dublin this morning

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man in his 40s was shot dead in Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin this morning.

The shooting occurred at around 8.30am at Patrician Park, Kill Avenue.

A statement from gardaí said the body of the man remains at the scene but that a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"The Coroner has been notified," added the statement.

"The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"Road closures are currently in operation, including at Kill Avenue and Glenageary Road Upper.

"Local diversions are in place.

"A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an Incident Room has been established at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward."

Anyone who may have camera footage and was travelling near Kill Avenue, Dún Laoghaire between 8am and 9am today is asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Dublin, Dun Laoghaire

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