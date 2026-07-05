Call made to honour woman's 'bravery and courage' for protecting children during 2023 Dublin stabbing

A CALL has been made to honour a woman who was injured as she tried to protect children during the shocking 2023 knife attack in Dublin.

Childcare worker Leanne Flynn underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in the back during the attack on a group of schoolchildren and had to have her spleen removed.

Riad Bouchaker, 52, was this week found guilty of attempting to murder three children as well as assaulting four other people, including Ms Flynn, two other children and a teenager who attempted to stop him.

Now, Sinn Féin councillors on Dublin City Council have called on the Lord Mayor to honour Ms Flynn to recognise her bravery and courage shown during the attack in Parnell Square.

'Ray of hope'

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with all those who were injured and traumatised on that awful day in November 2023," said Daithí Doolan, Sinn Féin Group Leader on Dublin City Council.

"Leanne Flynn showed huge bravery and courage during that horrific attack on school children on November 23, 2023.

"The safety of the school children was foremost in Leanne's mind. Protecting those children was her priority.

"She bravely and unselfishly put the welfare of others ahead of her own health and safety.

"Leanne had collected 13 children from school and was bringing them to their afterschool.

"During the awful attack on the children, she grabbed the attacker twice in a brave effort to stop the children being stabbed.

"During the attack she herself was stabbed in the back. Her injuries were so serious she was hospitalised for a month and had emergency surgery.

"Having spoken with Leanne today, Sinn Féin is happy to confirm we have tabled an Emergency Motion for Monday's monthly Dublin City Council meeting.

"We firmly believe that Dublin City Council should recognise the bravery and courage shown by Leanne during the horrific attacks on school children in Parnell Square in November 2023.

"The bravery shown by Leanne was a ray of hope in those dark days that followed the attack.

"I would urge the Lord Mayor and all other city councillors to support our motion and ensure Leanne’s bravery is appropriately recognised and honoured by Dublin City Council."

Injuries

During the trial, the court heard that one of Bouchaker's victims, a five-year-old girl, now suffers with a life-long brain injury and requires 24-hour care after being stabbed in the heart.

She is now non-verbal, has to be fed through a tube and will be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

Ms Flynn spent a week in intensive care after sustaining a severed spleen, punctured lung and burst diaphragm.

Bouchaker is due to be sentenced on October 12.

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