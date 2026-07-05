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Investigation after man shouts racial abuse at Belfast restaurant and sprays fire extinguisher at diners
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Investigation after man shouts racial abuse at Belfast restaurant and sprays fire extinguisher at diners

POLICE have a launched an investigation after a man shouted racial abuse at a Belfast restaurant before spraying a fire extinguisher at diners.

The incident occurred at a restaurant in the University Street area of the city on Friday night.

Police have now appealed for information on the identity of the 'aggressive' man, who continued to shout racial abuse as he made off.

"It was reported that the man entered the restaurant at around 9.10pm and began banging doors and shouting racial abuse," said Belfast City Chief Inspector Kelly Gibson.

"He then grabbed a fire extinguisher and took it outside the restaurant where he discharged it in the direction of outside diners, before leaving in the direction of Dudley Street while shouting further racial slurs."

She added that enquiries to identify the man involved are ongoing.

Anyone with information or recorded footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1556 of July 3.

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