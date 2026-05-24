Co. Cavan man dies in collision in Co. Fermanagh

A MAN from Co. Cavan has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Fermanagh.

Michael Kenna died in a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Marble Arch Road area of Florencecourt, Enniskillen at around 6am today.

The 39-year-old was from the Belturbet area.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended, however, sadly Michael was pronounced deceased at the scene," said Detective Inspector Dave Stewart.

Pat Cullen, Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said his thoughts were with Mr Kenna's loved ones.

"Heartbreaking news that 39-year-old Michael Kenna from Belturbet has tragically lost his life following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike on the Marble Arch Road this morning," he said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Michael's family, friends and all who knew and loved him as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

"I am also thinking of the emergency services who attended the scene.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have information that could assist the investigation, to contact 101, quoting reference number 310 of May 24.

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