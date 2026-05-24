'A true giant of Ulster football': Tributes paid after Tyrone great Frank McGuigan passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to Tyrone football great Frank McGuigan, who has passed away at the age of 71.

The Ardboe clubman won four Tyrone titles with the Rossas and two Ulster titles with the Red Hands.

At the age of 19, he captained Tyrone to the 1973 Ulster title as they defeated Down 3-13 to 1-11 for a first Anglo-Celt success in 16 years.

He relocated to America in 1977 but returned six years later and went on to star in the 1984 Ulster final, scoring 11 points from play as Tyrone beat Armagh 0-15 to 1-7.

His career ended prematurely after he was involved in a car crash later that year, in which he sustained a broken leg, dislocated shoulder and pelvic fractures.

However, his four sons also turned out for the county, amassing five All-Ireland medals between them.

'The King'

McGuigan's club led the tributes, describing him as 'one of the greatest footballers ever to wear the colours of club and county and a true legend of Ardboe and Tyrone football'.

"Frank played a central role in the famous Ardboe teams which secured three consecutive Tyrone Senior Championships between 1971 and 1973 and famously returned from the USA to help the Rossas capture another Championship title in 1984," read a statement.

"That same year, he produced one of the greatest individual performances ever witnessed in Ulster football, scoring 11 points from play for Tyrone in the Ulster Final at Clones — five with his left foot, five with his right and one with his fist — an unforgettable exhibition of unique skill, composure and supreme talent.

"His exploits in 1984 earned Frank the distinction of becoming Ardboe's first ever All-Star recipient, and he would later continue his lifelong service to the club as manager of our senior team.

"Known affectionately across Tyrone and beyond simply as 'The King', Frank was a genius of a footballer who commanded the respect and admiration of the entire GAA fraternity both at home and abroad.

"Through his brilliance, humility and love for Gaelic games, he truly put our great club on the map and inspired generations of players who followed.

"The King has left the field, but his legacy will live forever in Ardboe and Tyrone."

'Incredible legacy'

Sinn Féin's South Down MP Chris Hazzard said McGuigan's reputation preceded him.

"I wasn't around to see him at his absolute pomp, but growing up in Down, Frank McGuigan's incredible legacy and reputation were still spoken of with total reverence," he tweeted.

"A true giant of Ulster football whose fame rightly extended far beyond Tyrone.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Party colleague Barry McElduff added: "Very emotional day for all Tyrone people including our diaspora … and indeed Gaels all over Ireland and abroad … Comhbhrón to Frank's loved ones."

Meanwhile, former Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan tweeted: "Very sad news the death of the great Frank McGuigan.

"Remember seeing him in Croke Park as a minor way back in 72/73. He very much stood out from the pack & did so for the entire of his footballing career. May he now rest in peace."

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