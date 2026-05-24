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Jobs boost as healthcare technology firm Medtronic establishes software hub in Galway
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Jobs boost as healthcare technology firm Medtronic establishes software hub in Galway

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the development would boost the region's long-term economic growth (Image: IDA Ireland / LinkedIn)

GLOBAL healthcare technology company Medtronic has announced the establishment of a European software development hub in Galway, creating an initial 85 jobs.

The site, which will focus on the firm's Patient Care Systems (PCS) function, will serve as a global Centre of Excellence for cardiac digital health.

It will support the development of advanced software solutions that enhance care for patients with implanted cardiac devices.

Welcoming the news, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it would provide an economic boost for the region.

"Ireland's position as a global leader in medtech and digital health is built on sustained investment in innovation and people," he said.

"Medtronic's decision to expand its Patient Care Systems function in Galway, bringing their total investment in Ireland to approximately €11bn over the last 40 years, including €1.2bn in research and development, is a strong endorsement of the region's talent base and infrastructure.

"The immediate creation of 85 high-value jobs will support long-term economic growth in the West of Ireland and provide exciting new career opportunities for local people, including graduates of local universities.

"It marks a strategic investment in digital innovation in the West of Ireland, with commensurate growth expected over the next three years."

Recruitment for the initial 85 roles is underway, with information events scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

The company anticipates continued growth over the next three years, reflecting sustained investment in digital health innovation.

'Exceptional talent'

Medtronic PCS develops software platforms that support clinicians and patients throughout the cardiac care journey.

The firm, which is headquartered in Galway with an operational base in the US, says expanding this capability in Ireland will strengthen its global software footprint and accelerate the delivery of connected data-driven care solutions.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce the establishment of our Patient Care Systems software hub in Galway, which will serve as a key part of our global organisation," said Alex Mann, Vice President, Patient Care Systems.

"This investment reflects our confidence in the exceptional talent, strong engineering heritage and collaborative ecosystem across the West of Ireland.

"PCS in Galway represents far more than an expansion of our footprint.

"Our vision is to build an enduring software capability that advances cardiac care, accelerates innovation and delivers solutions that empower clinicians and improves patient outcomes worldwide."

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See More: Galway, Medtronic

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