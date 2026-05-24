Man arrested in Ireland in connection with grooming gang investigation in Britain

A MAN has been arrested in Ireland in connection with an investigation in Britain into a grooming gang alleged to have committed rape and child sexual abuse offences in Norfolk.

A co-ordinated operation saw six men arrested in Norwich on Wednesday, with a seventh man detained in Dumbarton, Scotland at the same time.

Norfolk Constabulary said the seven men — all of whom it described as Afghan nationals and refugees — have been charged with 40 offences connected to group-based child sexual exploitation.

The alleged offences took place between August 2023 and May 2025 against two victims who were aged in their early-to-mid teens during that time.

The force added that An Garda Síochána arrested an eighth suspect, a 19-year-old man, shortly after 7am on Friday.

Unlike the seven men detained in Britain, Norfolk Constabulary have not released details of the man's nationality or immigration status and it has not been revealed where in Ireland he was arrested.

"Appropriate legal processes will now be followed to seek the individual's return to the UK," read a statement from the force.

Charges

Jamil Khalil (20), Ahmadin Ahmadzai (21), Qais Kaker (20), Fazal Auryakhel (20), Mohammed Farooq Sinwary (23), Ali Ahamad (21) and Sayed Wahid Davdzai (20) have been charged with a range of rape and child sexual abuse offences.

Four of the men — Khalil, Ahmadzai, Kaker and Ahamad — have also been charged with facilitating human trafficking.

Six of the men had been arrested previously in connection with the investigation.

All seven men appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday where they were remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing at Norwich Crown Court on June 19.

Norfolk Constabulary said none of the suspects had lived at asylum hotels in Norfolk and none of the alleged offending happened in asylum hotels.

'Shocking'

The investigation began in September 2023 following a disclosure from a young girl.

As the scale of offending became clearer, it led to the creation of a dedicated multi-agency investigation team in July 2025.

Norfolk Constabulary said officers continued to work at length with the victims to try to build their trust until they felt able to share 'deeply personal and distressing information'.

"At the heart of our investigation and at the forefront of our minds are the victims," said Detective Superintendent Stacey Murray.

"Their safety and wellbeing are our primary concern and our priority.

"I want to reassure everyone that we are being meticulous in our approach to this investigation.

"A dedicated team continues to work solely on this to examine every available line of inquiry and gather evidence, while respecting the traumatic experiences of the victims."

Norwich Superintendent Craig Miller added: "I know this news will be shocking to our communities.

"This type of case is very upsetting and I want people living and working in Norwich, as well as the wider communities of Norfolk, to know that we will do everything possible to protect children from abuse and exploitation."

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