Five injured in Co. Antrim collision while pedestrian sustains life-changing injuries in Co. Down

SIX people have been injured in two separate road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland, including a pedestrian who sustained life-changing injuries.

The first incident occurred in Newtownards, Co. Down on Saturday afternoon.

"Officers attended the scene of a collision at Castlebawn Retail Park at around 1.20pm, after a pedestrian was reported to have been struck by a blue Skoda Octavia," said Sergeant Young of the PSNI.

"A white Vauxhall Astra parked nearby also sustained damage.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended and the pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a life-changing limb injury."

Later in the afternoon, five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in the Crankill Road area of Ballymena.

"We received a report at around 5.50pm of a collision involving a VW Golf and a Mazda," said Inspector McGillan of the PSNI.

"Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, with five people subsequently taken on to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"The Crankill Road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened to traffic."

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