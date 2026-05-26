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Man critically injured following assault in park
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Man critically injured following assault in park

GARDAÍ have appealed for the public’s help following an assault in a Dublin park which left a man critically injured.

Garda were called to the incident in Coolock on the evening of May 20.

A man, aged in his 50s, was found unresponsive at Clonshaugh Park just after 6pm that evening.

Officers believe the incident happened in Belcamp Park, near the Clonshaugh Park entrance closest to Clonshaugh Lawn.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of “serious injuries” Garda confirmed in a statement issued yesterday afternoon.

“His condition remains critical,” they added.

The force has urged anyone who was in the park at that time to contact them.

“Anyone who was in the vicinity of  the Clonshaugh Park entrance to Belcamp Park, or Clonshaugh Drive, Coolock, Dublin 17, during the hours of 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 20, and who may have camera footage - including dash-cam footage -is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“In particular, Gardaí are appealing to people who may have been exercising in Belcamp Park at the time,: they add.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on (01) 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

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See More: Assault, Dublin, Park

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