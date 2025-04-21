Church needs to continue Pope Francis spirit of openness and tolerance

THE Pope’s appearance on Easter Sunday was, as it turned out, a final farewell.

Pope Francis completed 12 years in office overseeing a transition to a more tolerant, listening church. A Church not as quick to condemn, as was often the case previously, particularly on sexual matters.

The Pope has been outspoken on important issues of our time from immigration to climate change and war.

One of his final acts on this earth was to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The important stand on such issues has not always been conveyed to the wider world by the media.

But Pope Francis has overseen the Church looking out to the world, rather than shrinking in on itself in an insular way.

The new stance has attracted interest among the young. A recent Bible Society report, the Quiet Revival, reported an increase in church attendance in the UK from 3.7 million to 5.8 million between 2018 and 2024.

The numbers of 18 to 24-year-olds rose from 4% in 2018 to 16% in 2024.

Whilst, the Church of England saw its share of church attendance drop from 41% to 34% over the period. The Catholic share rose from 23% to 31%. Amongst 18 to 24- year-olds the Catholics took 41% compared to the Anglicans 20%.

The suggestion must be that particularly amongst the younger generation people are looking for some certainty and moral leadership in an ever-changing world. Pope Francis has provided much of that leadership.

The hope now must be that his successor continues Pope Francis work and does not revert back to the more intolerant, inward looking model of church.

A viewing of the excellent film of Robert Harris's book Conclave, will give some insight into the process about to take place. Though, the outcome in terms of the elected pope is likely to be somewhat different.

The Church must look out to be part of the world community at all levels. Its contributions are much needed in these uncertain times.

Its voice on crucial matters like migrants, peace and environmental harmony are vital, particularly as world leaders shrink into an increasingly reactionary, immoral bubble.

The Church can offer a lead on generosity of spirit and openness. An institution comprising migrants across the globe, committed to peace and environmental harmony. Let’s hope the new Pope continues Francis tradition to move in such a progressive direction. The world certainly needs it.