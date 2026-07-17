Irish Post Shop
Football, not 'soccer' – and other Irish trivialities
Comment

Football, not 'soccer' – and other Irish trivialities

SOCCER. The Emergency.

We really are a trivial country sometimes. Not small, not globally insignificant, not simply an island with an island's insularity, but trivial.

Admittedly, this World Cup is different in that it has a particular whiff about it that isn't pleasant. Think FIFA, think Infantino, think Trump.

World Cups might still hold a childhood nostalgia for many of us, but it is hard to maintain that innocent feeling while watching the cynicism of ad-drenched "hydration breaks" in air-conditioned stadiums.

So, fair enough, but this is still the biggest sporting tournament on the planet.

Now, one of the hosts does insist on calling this a soccer tournament, and we can let them off with that, given it is one of the few countries in the world where the game is not the national sport.

We, though, are not Americans. And the game is not called soccer. It is called football.

This strange insistence, especially amongst the GAA fraternity, on calling the game soccer is so trivial as to be embarrassing...

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today...

See More: Football, Soccer, World Cup

Related
Comment 3 months ago

The day Ray Houghton changed everything

By: Joe Horgan

Comment 4 years ago

COUNTY COLOURS: The changing face of Gaelic football and its importance to Irish life

By: Henry Wymbs

Comment 4 years ago

Criticism of Stephen Kenny and his Ireland team is about much more than just football

By: Joe Horgan

Latest
News 1 day ago

Danny O’Donoghue backs motion to protect Irish artists from AI

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Smuggled cigarettes worth €7.7m seized in Wexford

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

‘Devastating’ wildfire in Irish beauty spot ‘caused by human activity’

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Woman and girl charged with murder of Scarlett Faulkner

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Vigil held after deaths of three family members in suspected murder-suicide in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Gardaí renew appeal for information over murder of young Dublin man who went missing in 2009

By: Gerard Donaghy