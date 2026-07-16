‘Devastating’ wildfire in Irish beauty spot ‘caused by human activity’

A WILDFIRE which swept through a popular beauty spot in Co. Kerry this week is believed to have been started by ‘reckless’ human activity.

The fire broke out at Killarney National Park on July 14, with emergency services battling overnight to extinguish the blaze.

“The devastating fire in Killarney National Park is not a natural disaster – it is caused by human activity, not nature,” Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan said.

“For days, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has been battling fires, including incidents believed to have been started by the reckless use of disposable barbecues.,” he added.

“This is utterly unacceptable."

The minister urged members of the public to act with care during the heatwave curertnly being experienced in Ireland.

“Lighting fires or using disposable barbecues in a National Park or any wild area is not carelessness, it is gross irresponsibility – especially during a heatwave,” he explained.

“It is a crime against nature, against local communities and against future generations who have the right to inherit these precious landscapes intact.

He added: “The message is simple: leave these places as you found them or better, and leave no trace.

“As Minister for Nature, I take a zero-tolerance attitude towards lighting fires in our national parks and wild places.

“The damage to biodiversity, wildlife, livelihoods and public safety can be – and too often is – catastrophic.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the NPWS staff, firefighters and emergency services who have worked tirelessly, often in extremely difficult conditions, to contain this fire and protect one of Ireland’s greatest natural assets.”

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