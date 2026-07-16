Henry Dummer appointed new CEO at Very.ie

A NEW CEO has been appointed at Very.ie.

Henry Dummer was revealed as the new head of the online retailer’s Irish operations this week,

Dummer comes to the role with more than two decades of experience across retail, telecommunications, financial services and consumer goods.

He has previously held senior leadership and marketing roles with organisations including Bank of Ireland, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer, Tesco Ireland and Diageo.

“Very.ie is a business with a strong brand, loyal customers and a clear opportunity for growth,” Dummer said this week, as his appointment was confirmed.

“I am delighted to be joining the team at such an important time for the business.”

He added: “Together, we will continue to focus on delivering exceptional value, convenience and service for our customers, while building on the strong foundations already in place.

“I’m excited to work alongside colleagues across Ireland and The Very Group to drive the next phase of our growth journey.”

As CEO Dummer will be responsible for leading Very.ie’s growth strategy, enhancing the customer experience and driving continued innovation across the brand's retail and financial services offerings.

He will report to Sam Wright, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer at The Very Group.

“Henry is a proven commercial leader with an outstanding track record of delivering growth, building brands and leading customer-focused transformation,” Wright said.

“His extensive experience across some of Ireland’s leading consumer businesses makes him exceptionally well placed to lead Very.ie,” he added.

“We are delighted to welcome him to the business and look forward to working with him as we continue to grow our presence in Ireland.”

The Very Group is the UK and Ireland’s largest integrated digital retailer and flexible payments provider.

The group’s Irish operation has been trading for almost 50 years.

Headquartered in Dublin’s Blanchardstown, it employs more than 35 people locally in marketing, logistics, compliance, customer care and finance.

It also has an integrated network of Irish based agencies and suppliers.

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