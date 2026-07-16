Public rejects proposal to ban use of sunbeds in Ireland

MEMBERS of the public have widely rejected a proposal to ban the use of sunbeds in Ireland.

A public consultation on the matter has found the majority of respondents were opposed to a ban, believing adults should “be free to make their own health choices”.

The consultation was launched in 2025 after the government confirmed it was considering outlawing the use of tanning beds in order to reduce cancer rates across the country.

That was prompted by a recommendation issued by The Institute of Public Health (IPH) in July 2025 to ban sunbeds to reduce the risk of skin cancer in Ireland, which has one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world.

Their report, titled ‘An Overview of Sunbed Use in Ireland and Policy Options to Reduce Skin Cancer Risk’, analysed data on sunbed users, sunbed availability and the current regulations on sunbeds in Ireland.

The Government launched its consultation on July 25, 2025 and it ran until October 3, 2025.

More than 9,000 people responded to the survey – and the majority of them were against the idea.

The Sunbeds Public Consultation Report, issued today, found “overall responses were opposed to the ban”.

“Overall responses indicated opposition to a ban, with 67 per cent strongly disagreeing that they would welcome a ban on commercial sunbed use,” the report states.

“Furthermore, 73 per cent of respondents strongly agreed that adults should be free to make their own health choices and 68 per cent strongly agreed that a ban on commercial sunbed use would be a step too far.”

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor published the report today.

“I welcome the publication of the Sunbeds Public Consultation Report, which provides valuable insight into the views of people and organisations on commercial sunbed use in Ireland,” she said.

“The consultation shows that this is a complex policy issue, with strongly held views across the public, health, industry and stakeholder groups.”

She added: The Government is committed to progressing this work in an evidence-based and proportionate way.

“This Report will inform the next phase of policy development, alongside legal, economic, EU and public health considerations.”

In total, the public consultation received 9,320 survey responses from residents in Ireland.

The majority of respondents self-assigned as members of the public, while responses were also received from health workers, industry representatives, NGOs and others.

Respondents who identified as working within the health sector were more positive in their response to the ban.

“The health worker cohort was more supportive of a ban on commercial sunbed use, with 58 per cent strongly agreeing that they would welcome a ban,” the report states.

“While the industry cohort expressed strong opposition, with 88 per cent strongly disagreeing that they would welcome a ban,” it adds.

“These differences reflect the varying emphasis placed by respondents on public health protection, personal autonomy, business impact, proportionality and the perceived adequacy of existing regulatory requirements,” the report adds.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to respond to the Sunbeds Public Consultation, including members of the public, health professionals, advocacy organisations, community representatives and industry stakeholders. Their contributions will help ensure that future policy decisions are transparent and informed,” Minister Murnane O’Connor said.

“Policy options will be brought to Government for decision following completion of further policy analysis and EU engagement,” she confirmed.

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