Ruth Negga features in new series exploring Trinity College’s Old Library

ACTOR Ruth Negga is among the stars who feature in a new television show exploring Trinity College Dublin’s Old Library.

The Limerick star will appear in RTÉ’s Trinity Treasures, a three-part series which begins tomorrow.

It sees famous graduates, such as Negga, get unprecedented access to the library – which is the largest of any university in Ireland - during its first major renovation in over 300 years.

Built in the early 1700s, the Old Library contains some of the country’s oldest books, including the famous Book of Kells.

The first episode, sees Oscar, Tony, and Emmy-nominated Negga explores its literary treasures in fiction, poetry, and theatre.

She also takes a trip down memory lane to the Drama Department , where she started out.

“I love books, I love words, I love plays,” Negga said this week.

“[For Trinity to create] a guided personal tour of some of the works that I have personally performed in and admire and the writers that I admire, that’s such an honour.

“[It was] just such a treat to see the physical manifestation of the work of people I admire so much and whose words I have spoken on stages.”

She added: “Art is political because it’s essentially documenting people’s response to the world in time.

“I think that’s important, that documentation, to feel like we’re not just alone.

“We have been bequeathed all this great knowledge, and we must mind it for the next generations.”

In the episode, Negga meets Trinity’s librarian and college archivist Helen Shenton.

She also gets access to unique writings from Irish literary icon Samuel Beckett and meets young drama students who perform from his work.

Episode two features best-selling artist Eleanor McEvoy as she explores the gems of the music collections in the library, while in episode three, former senator and civil rights activist David Norris looks at the collections that have helped shape Ireland politically and socially.

“From the brilliance of medieval manuscripts and the inspirational writings of towering literary figures, to the resounding power of modern archives and printed works, viewers will have unprecedented access to the library and its collections through the eyes of Trinity’s wonderful alumni Ruth Negga, Eleanor McEvoy, and David Norris,” Ms Shenton said of the series.

“In conversation with library staff, they will explore their significance to society and the very human stories behind them.”

Trinity’s Treasures begins on Friday 17 July. All three episodes will air on Fridays at 8.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

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