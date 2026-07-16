Ireland to provide ‘essential supplies’ to displaced people of Venezuela

IRELAND has committed to sending relief items to the people of Venezuela following the two devastating earthquakes which destroyed parts of the country last month.

The kits, which are being provided to GOAL and CESVI – a partner of Concern Worldwide, contain essential supplies for displaced people.

They include blankets, tarpaulins, kitchen sets, and water jerry cans.

The items are being flown to Venezuela from Ireland’s prepositioned supplies in the UN Humanitarian Response Depots in Panama, Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee confirmed today.

“These relief items will allow GOAL and CESVI to support those who have been displaced by these devastating earthquakes,” she said.

“The death toll sadly continues to rise, and many remain missing.

“Tens of thousands are affected by the destruction of homes, businesses and essential infrastructure.”

She added: “As Ireland assumes the EU Presidency, it is fitting that our assistance is delivered as part of Team Europe.

“The EU Humanitarian Airbridge allows Ireland to quickly and efficiently deliver these items to those in need.”

Two large earthquakes struck northwestern Venezuela on June 24, causing widespread damage.

The death toll is now above 4,000 and continues to rise.

Tens of thousands more people are also affected – either by displacement from their homes or widescale disruptions to services.

On June 30, Minister McEntee confirmed a donation of €1m from Ireland for the Venezuelan Earthquake Appeal, which is being led by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Diaspora Minister Neale Richmond said the deployment of Ireland’s humanitarian stocks “supports thousands of people affected by these earthquakes”.

“The scale of destruction in the worst-affected regions is shocking and comes amid an already severe humanitarian crisis in Venezuela,” he added.

“By providing essential shelter and other supplies, Ireland is bringing some relief to those that have lost everything.”

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