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The day Ray Houghton changed everything
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The day Ray Houghton changed everything

IT WAS Ray Houghton. That was where it started.

It is important, of course, to put this in perspective. But it begins with Ray Houghton — more specifically, with the first goal he ever scored for the Republic of Ireland.

This is 1988. The summer of 1988. Not 2026.

A different Ireland and a different England. A different idea of Ireland, and a different idea of Irishness...

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See More: Football, Irish, Ray Houghton

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