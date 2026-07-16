Burglar threatened residents with metal bat in ‘racially motivated hate crime’

A WITNESS appeal has been launched following a burglary at a home in Belfast last night.

A man entered a house in the Castlereagh Place area in the east of the city at atounf 9.10pm last night and threatened the residents inside.

Police have confirmed that they are treating the incvident as a ‘racially motivated hate crime’.

“Shortly before 9.10pm, it was reported that an unknown male entered a property in the area armed with a metal bat and threatened two male occupants who were inside,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector McCartan confirmed today.

“The males, one aged in his 30s and one in his 20s, were verbally abused by the male and threatened during the incident,” they added.

“Although there were no injuries reported to either man, they were left badly shaken.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them

“During the incident, the male armed with the metal bat caused damage to a glass table inside the property as well as a number of windows at the property,” Det Insp McCartan said.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances but at this stage, this is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime,” he added.

“Anyone with any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact police quoting 1657 15/07/26 or call us on 101.”

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