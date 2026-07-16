Two men wanted to serve time in Belgium arrested in Northern Ireland

TWO men wanted in Belgium have been arrested in Northern Ireland.

One man, aged 36, was arrested in Omagh last night, while the second man, aged 39, was arrested in the Castlederg area.

Both men are wanted to serve a four-year prison sentence for drugs trafficking – relating to offences that occurred in the West Flanders area of Belgium in 2021.

The pair were detained on Belgian extradition warrants, and both are due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court today.

“These two overnight arrests are yet another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working with our partners to locate, arrest and bring before the courts those who are wanted for serious offences in Europe,” Superintendent Marty Reid Head of PSNI Extradition said.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tracking down fugitives and supporting our European Law Enforcement Partners,” they added.

“We are increasingly engaged with the UK Joint International Crime Centre along with partners in Interpol and Europol to collectively deliver justice both here in Northern Ireland and abroad.”

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