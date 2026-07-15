Gardaí renew appeal for information over murder of young Dublin man who went missing in 2009

GARDAÍ investigating the murder of a young Dublin man have issued a renewed appeal for information 17 years after he went missing.

Paul 'Frank' Byrne, 20, from Tallaght was last seen in July 2009.

A forestry worker discovered Mr Byrne's remains in a wooded area near Blessington, Co. Wicklow a year later.

Gardaí are hoping that people's allegiances may have changed in the intervening years or that someone may now be in a position to speak to them.

Mr Byrne was last seen on July 15, 2009 at Kilmartin Green in Tallaght, Dublin 24 when he reportedly left the estate in a 2000-registered wine-coloured Mitsubishi Carisma accompanied by other males.

He was reported missing by his mother at Tallaght Garda Station the following day.

Mr Byrne's remains were discovered on July 29, 2010, just over a year after he was last seen.

To date, five people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, however no one has been brought to justice for the young man's murder.

Family want closure

"It is now 17 years since Paul Byrne was last seen and gardaí at Blessington Garda Station are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance and information in relation to his disappearance and murder," read a garda statement.

"Paul's family are anxious for the investigation to progress to bring them closure.

"Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 2009, or who may have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward.

"Gardaí are urging individuals, who 17 years on may want to come forward to do so, especially if relationships or associations have changed over the years.

"With the passage of time, people may now feel more comfortable sharing information with gardaí.

"Gardaí would like to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner."

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Blessington at (045) 857620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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