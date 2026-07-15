Woman and girl charged with murder of Scarlett Faulkner

A WOMAN and a teenage girl have been charged with the murder of Scarlett Faulkner.

The 29-year-old mother-of-one passed away in hospital on April 13, three weeks after an alleged assault on the R494 at Birdhill, Co. Tipperary on March 21.

A 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons, appeared at Nenagh District Court today.

The woman was charged with murder as well as two counts of burglary after previous charges of violent disorder and endangerment were withdrawn.

The teenager was similarly charged with murder, with a previous charge of assault causing harm having been withdrawn.

The pair were remanded into custody to appear at Nenagh District Court on July 17 with the book of evidence due to be served by July 23.

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