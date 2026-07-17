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Ten Minutes with...Julie Hough of Havvk
Entertainment

Ten Minutes with...Julie Hough of Havvk

IRISH alternative duo Havvk have released their fourth album, Time Will Kill, on Veta Records.

Vocalist Julie Hough (co-founder of Veta Records) took time out this week to answer our questions...

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

‘Aerials’ by System of a Down. Brings me back to a very specific moment in my teens where I was just so hungry for new music.

Which musician has most influenced you?

I would say it’s a toss-up of early St Vincent and Sleater-Kinney.

How did you get started in music?

Open mic nights in London! That’s where Matt and met. He was actually at the sound desk when I played my first original song. It was very very nerve wracking but Matt introduced me to all the regulars and before long we were playing every week!

Where are you from?

Galway.

How would you describe your work?

Eclectic.

What’s on your playlist at the minute?

Oklou and Deafheaven.

What would be your motto?

Tús maith, leath na hoibre (I have it tattooed!)

What is your favourite place?

It’s a toss-up between South Beach in Rush and the window seat of Coffeewerk and Press in Galway

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My coffee machine despite all its mood swings.

What's the best thing about where you live?

I live in Lusk and the best thing is the closeness to the countryside and the sea. Some great coffee shops help too!

. . . . and the worst?

The buses which love to get you to the train station just as the train is leaving.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Ooof. In terms of our music, it’s probably Daylight Robbery from our last album, both the song and the video.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Our home and all of the crazy possible futures we could have there.

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See More: Havvk, Julie Hough

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