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Smuggled cigarettes worth €7.7m seized in Wexford
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Smuggled cigarettes worth €7.7m seized in Wexford

SMUGGLED cigarettes with an estimated street value of €7.7m have been seized in Wexford.

More than 7.7million cigarettes, branded L&B, were discovered during a search of an unaccompanied trailer at Rosslare Europort in Wexford yesterday (July 15).

The smuggled cigarettes seized in Wexford

They were discovered as part of an intelligence led operation involving Revenue officers based in Kilkenny and Revenue officers based in Rosslare Europort.

“The smuggled cigarettes have an estimated value of over €7.3 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €5.7 million,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“These routine operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” they added.

“If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

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See More: Cigarettes, Wexford

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