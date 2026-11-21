FOR hundreds of years in Ireland there have always been armed militias.

In the eighteenth century there was Whiteboys. These were farmers and farm labourers who organised to protect their interests.

They dressed in white robes and would kill landlords’ agents, cripple cattle and swear their victims to oaths binding them to loyalty.

Some have seen the Whiteboys as precursors of the Ku Klux Klan who dressed in similar fashion and rode out in the night to impose their will on vulnerable homesteads.

Many of the original Whiteboys will have migrated to the US and brought their traditions with them.

There were others, Rockites, Ribbonmen, Defenders.

Some were sectarian and political, some not.

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