THE TURNIP once took a starring role at Halloween.

Before pumpkins cornered the market, a hollowed-out turnip with a frightening face was quite capable of putting the wind up anyone walking home after dark.

The lantern has roots in Irish folklore, particularly the story of Stingy Jack, who outwitted the Devil but eventually found himself unwelcome in both heaven and hell.

Condemned to wander forever, he lit his way with a glowing coal inside a hollowed-out turnip. Watch out if you see a real one.

In Ireland and Scotland, carved vegetable lanterns became part of Halloween celebrations, helping to frighten away unwelcome spirits — and probably a few perfectly respectable neighbours.

Irish immigrants carried the custom to America, where pumpkins offered considerably more room for artistic expression and considerably less resistance to the knife.

But today we’re discussing another underground staple, one whose significance for Ireland has ranged from the life-sustaining to the utterly catastrophic.

The potato...

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