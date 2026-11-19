STAFF at Dublin City Council will receive special training on how to use AI to manage their workload.

A programme is being launched at the local authority which will be delivered to its 3,000 staff over the coming years.

Launched this month, the AI Capacity Building Programme is set to furnish them with the “knowledge and skills to use AI safely and responsibly”.

The Council is offering the scheme in partnership with BABLE Smart Cities.

“It begins with AI fundamentals and will help staff build the confidence and practical understanding needed to use AI appropriately in their day-to-day work” the Council explained.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daryl Barron, has welcomed the move.

“AI presents significant opportunities for local government, but those opportunities must be matched by strong governance, transparency and public trust,” he said.

“Dublin City Council is taking a thoughtful and responsible approach to AI adoption by investing in our people first.”

He added: “This programme will help ensure staff have the knowledge, confidence and critical understanding needed to use AI safely and effectively in support of better public services.”

The self-paced learning course will be made available to staff through the Council’s eLearning platform.

“Moving beyond awareness, it introduces practical skills to help staff understand how AI can be applied appropriately in their day-to-day work, marking the next stage in the Council’s AI journey,” they explain.

Through the course, staff will learn to recognise risks such as inaccurate outputs, bias, over-reliance on AI-generated content and inappropriate disclosure of information.

"We're delighted to be launching this training programme for our staff,” Aidan Blighe, Assistant Chief Executive at Dublin City Council, said.

“From the very start of our AI journey, we knew how important upskilling and training was going to be, so delivering this programme for the organisation is a big step forward in our goal to have all relevant staff equipped to use AI in a way that is effective and productive but also safe, responsible, and ethical.

“I'm confident that this programme will allow us to continue reaching that goal."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.